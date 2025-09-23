Viral video shows the 2 types of slay queens you meet in Nairobi clubs (WATCH)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A trending video on social media has hilariously captured the two types of slay queens you’re likely to encounter in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.

In the clip, one woman is seen subtly spilling her shot before pretending to drink, clearly aware of her limits and choosing to pace herself.

Meanwhile, another woman boldly gulps whiskey straight from the bottle, as if sipping soda, drawing gasps from viewers.

The contrast between the two has sparked lively reactions online.

Netizens praised the first lady for her self-awareness and responsible drinking, while many criticized the second for what they called reckless behavior.

The video has reignited conversations around club culture, peer pressure, and the importance of knowing your limits.

Watch the video.

Kenya is not for beginners pic.twitter.com/qS6mDviAGw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2025

