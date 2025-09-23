DIDMUS BARASA unveils new woman as he seeks Bungoma Gubernatorial seat - His endless romantic dramas unmasked (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Kenyan politics never lacks drama, and this time, it’s Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who has left many in disbelief with the twists and turns in his personal life.

Barasa, who fathered three children with his ex-wife, Rose Imali, allegedly walked out of the marriage after getting involved with Aldai Member of Parliament and Linturi’s ex-lover, Marianne Kitany.

Insiders claim he leaned heavily on Kitany for financial support, which he then channeled into his re-election campaign.

With her backing, he successfully secured another term in Parliament.

But the story didn’t end there.

Soon after, Didmus reportedly found love with a woman from Kakamega.

The relationship, however, fizzled out after nearly a year because she showed no interest in politics, something Barasa considered essential.

Fast forward to his recent gubernatorial ambitions in Bungoma, Barasa has since unveiled yet another partner, this time from Nandi.

The two are often seen in matching outfits at public events, with the woman carefully groomed to present herself as the perfect “family lady.”

What’s raising eyebrows, however, is her closeness to a certain Nandi politician, despite her newfound role as Didmus’s political companion.

See her photo below.

