Comedian ERIC OMONDI sparks reactions with bold take on rising breakups among young couples - “Marriage has become hard”







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Comedian Eric Omondi has stirred conversation with his candid views on why modern marriages are increasingly fragile, especially among young couples in 2025.

Speaking to a popular YouTuber, the comedian and activist attributed the surge in breakups to shifting gender dynamics and the empowerment of women.

“Marriage has become hard,” Omondi said.

“Our grandparents had almost perfect marriages. Today, people are breaking up daily and weekly.”

He admitted that even within his own circle - friends, family, and uncles - happy, lasting marriages are rare.

The father of one pointed to the evolution of women’s roles as a key factor.

Unlike past generations where men were seen as the sole heads of households, today’s women are financially independent, career-driven and assertive.

“Women are earning more and surpassing men,” he noted.

“This is a good thing. Empowerment started in the ’90s and it’s positive.”

However, this progress has introduced new relationship dynamics.

Many men, he observed, struggle to adapt when their partners earn more or take leadership roles at home.

“Men who used to beat their chest saying ‘I own the house’ are now being told to calm down,” he said.

“Marriage today is difficult because empowered women are changing traditional roles, and men are struggling to adjust,” he concluded.

Eric Omondi’s reflections on modern relationships come shortly after his own high-profile breakup with digital creator Lyn Njihia.

