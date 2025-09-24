VIDEO! Reverend LUCY NATASHA on the spotlight for selling her “miracle-working oil” for $1500 (Ksh 194,000) each to foreigners







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Controversial city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha has once again stirred public debate after a video surfaced online showing her marketing her so-called “miracle-working oil” to foreign worshippers at a jaw-dropping price.

In the viral clip, Natasha is seen urging believers to sow a “sacrificial seed” of $1,500 (about Ksh 194,000) in exchange for a bottle of the anointed oil, which she claims carries divine healing and breakthrough powers.

Three eager men are seen stepping forward to “sow the seed,” leaving the flamboyant preacher making a killing right before the cameras.

The footage has triggered outrage on social media, with critics accusing her of commercializing faith and preying on desperate believers.

Others, however, defended her, insisting that sowing a seed is an act of faith and a personal choice.

This is not the first time the glamorous preacher, famously dubbed the “Oracle of God”, has found herself under fire over her flashy ministry and controversial fundraising methods.

Reverend LUCY NATASHA on the spotlight for selling her “miracle-working oil” for $1500 pic.twitter.com/hqhmuGxnjC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025

