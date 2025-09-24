VIDEO! Reverend LUCY NATASHA on the spotlight for selling her “miracle-working oil” for $1500 (Ksh 194,000) each to foreigners

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Controversial city
preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha has once again stirred public debate after
a video surfaced online showing her marketing her
so-called “miracle-working oil” to foreign worshippers at a
jaw-dropping price.
In the viral clip, Natasha is seen urging believers to sow
a “sacrificial seed” of $1,500 (about Ksh 194,000) in
exchange for a bottle of the anointed oil, which she claims carries divine
healing and breakthrough powers.
Three eager men are seen stepping forward to “sow the seed,”
leaving the flamboyant preacher making a killing right before the cameras.
The footage has triggered outrage on social media, with
critics accusing her of commercializing faith and preying on desperate
believers.
Others, however, defended her, insisting that sowing a seed
is an act of faith and a personal choice.
This is not the first time the glamorous preacher, famously
dubbed the “Oracle of God”, has found herself under fire over her
flashy ministry and controversial fundraising methods.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Reverend LUCY NATASHA on the spotlight for selling her “miracle-working oil” for $1500 pic.twitter.com/hqhmuGxnjC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025
0 Comments