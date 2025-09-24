Cult Drama!! Brainwashed worshippers camp in forest awaiting rapture promised by pastor (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Dozens of church members abandoned their homes and jobs to camp deep inside a forest, convinced that the end of the world had come.

The brainwashed faithful were acting on instructions from their controversial pastor, who assured them that the long-awaited rapture would occur at the spot where they had gathered.

A video shared widely on social media shows the worshippers erupting into wild chants and gazing at the skies, singing and dancing as they anxiously awaited to be taken up to heaven.

But after hours of prayer and anticipation, the rapture never came.

The bizarre incident has since triggered heated reactions online, with many Kenyans demanding tighter regulation of rogue preachers who exploit vulnerable believers with false prophecies.

Watch the video.

Worshippers camp in forest awaiting rapture promised by pastor pic.twitter.com/8FXFF5AxKt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST