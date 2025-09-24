CCTV cameras capture a rogue boda boda rider stealing from a client after dropping him off (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - A shocking CCTV clip has emerged showing the exact moment a boda boda rider turned into a thief and robbed his unsuspecting client in Nairobi moments after dropping him off.

The clip shows the victim trying to complete payment via mobile phone after alighting at his destination.

The rider pretends to reverse his motorbike, only to suddenly snatch the man’s phone before speeding away.

A desperate chase ensues as the stunned victim runs after the rogue rider, but he is easily outpaced and left stranded in disbelief.

The brazen incident has since gone viral online, sparking outrage from Kenyans who are demanding tougher crackdowns on criminal elements within the boda boda sector.

Members of the public should exercise caution when using boda boda services, especially at night, and report suspicious riders.

A rogue boda boda rider stealing from a client after dropping him off pic.twitter.com/03cqCObi3D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST