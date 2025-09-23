Veteran Kenyan comedian ERIC OMONDI explains why he still considers himself an 'upcoming act'

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - Despite a 17-year career in comedy, Eric Omondi still sees
himself as an “upcoming” act, and he’s proud of it.
In a heartfelt interview with YouTuber Trudy Kitui on
September 22nd, the celebrated comedian and activist shared the
philosophy that keeps him grounded, creative, and relevant.
“I believe I’m a king,” Omondi said, “but I’ve come this far
because of God and consistency.”
“Never feel like you’ve arrived,” he said.
For the 43-year-old, success isn’t a destination, it’s a
daily discipline. He credits his longevity to humility and a refusal to settle.
“I consider
myself still upcoming. I even tell Churchill, when I see him as a father
figure, that I am upcoming.”
Omondi’s advice stretches beyond comedy. Whether you’re a
musician, footballer, or artist, he urges creatives to resist the temptation of
stardom.
“Whether you
are a musician, comedian, footballer, or anything else, never think you have
arrived.”
“Always be
fresh, be current, be consistent, persistent, and most importantly, maintain
the upcoming status,” Eric added.
By embracing the mindset of someone still climbing, Omondi
believes artists can remain adaptable and resilient in an ever-evolving
industry.
His mantra is simple: stay fresh, stay current, stay
consistent.
“Always be
fresh, be current, be consistent, persistent, and most importantly, maintain
the upcoming status.”
“Never desire
to be a star,” he asserted.
