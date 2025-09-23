Veteran Kenyan comedian ERIC OMONDI explains why he still considers himself an 'upcoming act'







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Despite a 17-year career in comedy, Eric Omondi still sees himself as an “upcoming” act, and he’s proud of it.

In a heartfelt interview with YouTuber Trudy Kitui on September 22nd, the celebrated comedian and activist shared the philosophy that keeps him grounded, creative, and relevant.

“I believe I’m a king,” Omondi said, “but I’ve come this far because of God and consistency.”

“Never feel like you’ve arrived,” he said.

For the 43-year-old, success isn’t a destination, it’s a daily discipline. He credits his longevity to humility and a refusal to settle.

“I consider myself still upcoming. I even tell Churchill, when I see him as a father figure, that I am upcoming.”

Omondi’s advice stretches beyond comedy. Whether you’re a musician, footballer, or artist, he urges creatives to resist the temptation of stardom.

“Always be fresh, be current, be consistent, persistent, and most importantly, maintain the upcoming status,” Eric added.

By embracing the mindset of someone still climbing, Omondi believes artists can remain adaptable and resilient in an ever-evolving industry.

His mantra is simple: stay fresh, stay current, stay consistent.

“Never desire to be a star,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST