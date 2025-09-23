Comedian and radio host Dr. OFWENEKE reveals four reasons why men change in relationships

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - Comedian and radio personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has unpacked the
emotional shifts that often occur in romantic relationships, especially from
the male perspective.
His insights, shared during a recent interview, highlight
four key reasons why men may change over time.
First, he points to lust masquerading as love.
“It wasn’t love, it was lust,” he explained.
Once the initial thrill fades, the relationship can lose its
spark, leaving one partner emotionally detached.
Second, Ofweneke notes that some men stay in relationships
not out of genuine affection, but because they don’t want to see their partner
with someone else.
This possessiveness, he warns, can erode intimacy and lead
to emotional withdrawal.
Third, he emphasizes the importance of aligned ambitions.
“Maybe he realised your dreams and ambitions were not
aligned with his,” he said.
When life goals diverge, the relationship can feel less like
a partnership and more like a tug-of-war.
The fourth reason? Comfort zone syndrome.
Ofweneke cautions against letting relationships become
routine.
“Maybe you stopped doing the things you were doing at the
beginning,” he said, urging couples to keep the spark alive.
He also touched on commitment readiness, suggesting that
most men become emotionally prepared for serious relationships around age 28.
His advice? Stay intentional, communicate openly, and never
stop nurturing the bond.
