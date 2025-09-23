Comedian and radio host Dr. OFWENEKE reveals four reasons why men change in relationships







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Comedian and radio personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has unpacked the emotional shifts that often occur in romantic relationships, especially from the male perspective.

His insights, shared during a recent interview, highlight four key reasons why men may change over time.

First, he points to lust masquerading as love.

“It wasn’t love, it was lust,” he explained.

Once the initial thrill fades, the relationship can lose its spark, leaving one partner emotionally detached.

Second, Ofweneke notes that some men stay in relationships not out of genuine affection, but because they don’t want to see their partner with someone else.

This possessiveness, he warns, can erode intimacy and lead to emotional withdrawal.

Third, he emphasizes the importance of aligned ambitions.

“Maybe he realised your dreams and ambitions were not aligned with his,” he said.

When life goals diverge, the relationship can feel less like a partnership and more like a tug-of-war.

The fourth reason? Comfort zone syndrome.

Ofweneke cautions against letting relationships become routine.

“Maybe you stopped doing the things you were doing at the beginning,” he said, urging couples to keep the spark alive.

He also touched on commitment readiness, suggesting that most men become emotionally prepared for serious relationships around age 28.

His advice? Stay intentional, communicate openly, and never stop nurturing the bond.

