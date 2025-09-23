Man’s confession on how he had ‘mechi’ with a single mother of two goes viral - Men Will Do Anything for ‘mechi’



Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A man has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing the crazy length he went just to have ‘mechi’ with a lady.

It all started after a lady posted a tweet revealing that telling men she has a boyfriend no longer deters advances - so she started saying she has a child.

While the tactic worked for her, it didn’t fool everyone.

One cheeky user replied, confessing he once hired a bouncing castle for two kids just to impress their mother.

The revelation sent netizens into a frenzy, with many admitting that some men will go to wild lengths to win a woman’s attention.

The post has sparked hilarious reactions, highlighting how persistent and creative some suitors can be and not even fake boyfriends or imaginary kids can deter them.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments