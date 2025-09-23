Man’s confession on how he had ‘mechi’ with a single mother of two goes viral - Men Will Do Anything for ‘mechi’







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A man has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing the crazy length he went just to have ‘mechi’ with a lady.

It all started after a lady posted a tweet revealing that telling men she has a boyfriend no longer deters advances - so she started saying she has a child.

While the tactic worked for her, it didn’t fool everyone.

One cheeky user replied, confessing he once hired a bouncing castle for two kids just to impress their mother.

The revelation sent netizens into a frenzy, with many admitting that some men will go to wild lengths to win a woman’s attention.

The post has sparked hilarious reactions, highlighting how persistent and creative some suitors can be and not even fake boyfriends or imaginary kids can deter them.





The Kenyan DAILY POST