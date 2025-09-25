UDA Senator hints at RUTO dumping KINDIKI and picking a running mate from ODM for the 2027 presidential race - “We Are Still Cooking”

Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Outspoken Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has stirred political speculation after hinting that President William Ruto could drop Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and choose a running mate from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the 2027 presidential race.
Speaking on Thursday, September 25th, Cherargei
revealed that internal discussions within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)
suggest a long-term partnership with ODM that may extend well beyond the next
election.
“Our working partnership will go beyond 2027. Some of us who
are in the kitchen know this.”
“You can take it to the bank,” he said during a local TV
interview.
He added that the coalition talks include the possibility of
ODM producing the Deputy President in a power-sharing arrangement.
“The conversation in the kitchen is whether the Deputy
President is going to be from ODM. We are still cooking,” he remarked.
Cherargei’s comments come just a day after a TIFA survey
revealed that 32% of Kenyans believe Raila Odinga will support Ruto’s
re-election bid.
The poll also showed that 39% expect Raila to rejoin the
opposition, either by contesting himself or backing another candidate.
The Senator’s remarks have sparked fresh debate over the
future of Kenya Kwanza’s internal dynamics and the potential sidelining of
Kindiki ahead of the 2027 General Elections.
