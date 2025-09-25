UDA Senator hints at RUTO dumping KINDIKI and picking a running mate from ODM for the 2027 presidential race - “We Are Still Cooking”







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Outspoken Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has stirred political speculation after hinting that President William Ruto could drop Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and choose a running mate from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking on Thursday, September 25th, Cherargei revealed that internal discussions within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) suggest a long-term partnership with ODM that may extend well beyond the next election.

“Our working partnership will go beyond 2027. Some of us who are in the kitchen know this.”

“You can take it to the bank,” he said during a local TV interview.

He added that the coalition talks include the possibility of ODM producing the Deputy President in a power-sharing arrangement.

“The conversation in the kitchen is whether the Deputy President is going to be from ODM. We are still cooking,” he remarked.

Cherargei’s comments come just a day after a TIFA survey revealed that 32% of Kenyans believe Raila Odinga will support Ruto’s re-election bid.

The poll also showed that 39% expect Raila to rejoin the opposition, either by contesting himself or backing another candidate.

The Senator’s remarks have sparked fresh debate over the future of Kenya Kwanza’s internal dynamics and the potential sidelining of Kindiki ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

