Tragedy as 22-year-old Kenyan man is killed by stray bullet in U.S - RIP BRIAN MBURU (PHOTO)

Thursday, September 25, 2025 - A Kenyan family is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking death of 22-year-old Brian Mburu, who was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Greenwood, Indiana, on the evening of September 16th, 2025.
According to police reports, Mburu was in the parking lot of
an apartment complex on Dover Drive when a domestic dispute between a couple
escalated into gunfire.
The male suspect, a 21-year-old Indianapolis resident,
allegedly fired at his girlfriend but missed - tragically hitting Mburu
instead.
Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where
he was later pronounced dead.
As of September 25th, the suspect’s identity
remains undisclosed, and investigations are ongoing.
The devastating news reached Mburu’s family in Nakuru,
Kenya, via social media, plunging them into grief.
“Brian was a humble, hardworking young man with big dreams.
He didn’t deserve this,” said a family spokesperson.
“We are pleading for justice.”
Mburu had moved to the U.S in 2009 to join his mother after
she received a green card.
He was described as ambitious and full of hope for a better
future.
Due to financial constraints, the family has opted to bury
him in the U.S, where his mother resides.
They are now appealing to the U.S Embassy in Nairobi for
emergency travel visas to attend the funeral.
“Our pain is worsened by the thought of not being there to
say goodbye,” said his father.
A fundraiser is reportedly being considered to support funeral costs and travel arrangements.
