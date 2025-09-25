KALONZO speaks on the possibility of being a running mate again ahead of the 2027 Presidential Elections - “I Have Sacrificed But….”







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has ruled out the possibility of serving as a running mate in the 2027 General Elections, declaring that his years of political sacrifice cannot be reduced to another deputy role.

“I don’t think I would be a running mate in 2027.”

“It is too late for any games to be played against me.”

“In my entire personality, I have sacrificed, but I can’t sacrifice enough for this country,” Kalonzo said during an interview on Thursday, September 25th.

He affirmed his intention to run for the presidency, describing the upcoming election as a defining moment.

“It is now or never. If I go for it now and my colleagues give me the flagship, believe you me, I will not disappoint.”

Kalonzo also dismissed speculation of negotiations with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“Never. There is no such thing, and it will not happen. It will be William Ruto versus Kalonzo Musyoka, God willing.”

He further ruled out accepting any Government appointment.

“No way, not Kalonzo Musyoka. I choose to be with the Kenyan people. I will never betray Kenyans.”

This comes days after Kalonzo denied rumors of stepping down from the race, insisting that he will be on the ballot in 2027.

