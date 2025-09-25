KALENJIN man summoned by the court after stealing over Ksh 52 million from NCBA bank, where he was a Manager - He faces 134 criminal charges







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - A Kisii court has issued summons against an NCBA Bank employee accused of stealing more than Sh 52 million from the financial institution.

Philip Rotich Kiprono, an Operations Manager at NCBA’s Kisii branch, is set to face 134 criminal charges after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved his prosecution.

According to the charge sheet, Kiprono allegedly siphoned Sh 52,404,084.95 from the bank on diverse dates between December 13th, 2022, and October 10th, 2024, while serving in his managerial capacity at the Kisii branch.

He will be charged with multiple offences including theft by servant, acquisition of proceeds of crime, possession and use of proceeds of crime, as well as forgery and uttering false documents.

The offences are said to contravene provisions of the Penal Code and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.

Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Obae Omwansa directed the suspect to appear in court on October 2nd for plea-taking after he failed to attend a scheduled session.

Prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Solomon Njeru, successfully applied for the issuance of summons to compel Kiprono’s attendance.

If convicted, the Bank Manager faces heavy penalties, including possible jail terms and recovery proceedings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST