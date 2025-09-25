KALENJIN man summoned by the court after stealing over Ksh 52 million from NCBA bank, where he was a Manager - He faces 134 criminal charges

Thursday, September
25, 2025 - A Kisii court has issued summons against an NCBA Bank employee accused
of stealing more than Sh 52 million from the financial institution.
Philip Rotich Kiprono, an Operations Manager at NCBA’s Kisii
branch, is set to face 134 criminal charges after the Director of Public
Prosecutions (DPP) approved his prosecution.
According to the charge sheet, Kiprono allegedly siphoned Sh 52,404,084.95
from the bank on diverse dates between December 13th, 2022, and
October 10th, 2024, while serving in his managerial capacity at the
Kisii branch.
He will be charged with multiple offences including theft by
servant, acquisition of proceeds of crime, possession and use of proceeds of
crime, as well as forgery and uttering false documents.
The offences are said to contravene provisions of the Penal
Code and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.
Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Obae Omwansa directed the
suspect to appear in court on October 2nd for plea-taking after he
failed to attend a scheduled session.
Prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public
Prosecutions (SADPP) Solomon Njeru, successfully applied for the issuance of
summons to compel Kiprono’s attendance.
If convicted, the Bank Manager faces heavy penalties, including possible jail terms and recovery proceedings.
