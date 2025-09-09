Tigania East MP, MPURU ABURI, snatched former MP’s mpango wa kando and made her a second wife - New details emerge







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after fresh details linked Tigania East MP, Mpuru Aburi, to the former lover of ex-MP, Joseph Kabeabea.

According to an insider, Aburi is said to have “snatched” the woman from Kabeabea and later married her as his second wife, sparking a heated debate on social media.

The explosive revelations surfaced after Aburi’s outspoken son, Rodgers Kipembe, took to X to expose CS Wycliffe Oparanya, accusing him of snatching a married woman and making her his fourth wife.

However, in a dramatic twist, a whistleblower clapped back at Kipembe, reminding him that his own father is guilty of the same behavior, alleging that Aburi did not hesitate to take Kabeabea’s mistress for himself.

The viral tweet has since set X ablaze, with netizens roasting the MP’s son.

Check out the viral tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST