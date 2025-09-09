Details emerge that deceased former MP DALMAS OTIENO lost his son, daughters and wife in the past 5 years - Netizens paint him as an evil man who unleashed terror on his critics







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Shocking details have emerged following the death of former Rongo MP, Dalmas Otieno, with revelations that he endured multiple personal tragedies over the last five years, including the deaths of his son, two daughters, and wife.

While some Kenyans online have expressed sympathy for the immense personal loss he suffered, others have dug into his controversial past, branding him an “evil man” who allegedly unleashed terror on his critics during his reign in politics.

Otieno, once a powerful figure in Nyanza politics, was both admired and feared.

His death has now reignited debate about his legacy, splitting opinions between those who remember him as a seasoned leader and those who accuse him of ruthlessly silencing opponents.

As tributes and criticisms continue to pour in, Kenyans remain divided on how history will ultimately judge the fallen former MP.





