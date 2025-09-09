NURSE JUDY’s cheating husband thanks her for forgiving him after he impregnated their househelp, GRACE - “You are a gem”







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Nurse Judy’s husband has publicly expressed gratitude to his wife for forgiving him after he impregnated their former househelp, Grace.

Taking to Instagram stories, Judy’s husband said he has no intention of revisiting the scandal, explaining that he sought forgiveness a year ago and apologized to the people who matter most.

“The explanations were done a year ago to the people I hurt and that matter most to me,” he wrote.

He went on to thank Judy for standing by him and accepting his apology, describing her as a gem and a very mature woman.

The scandal first came to light after Nurse Judy revealed that her husband had an affair with their househelp in 2023, which resulted in a pregnancy.

However, she clarified that she harbors no personal grudge against Grace, adding that they co-parent amicably.





The Kenyan DAILY POST