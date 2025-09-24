This VIDEO of a cheeky guy having fun with a LADY in a public swimming pool in has set tongues wagging - Watch keenly!







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - A cheeky poolside moment has taken the internet by storm after a viral video captured a man playfully engaging with a lady under the guise of giving her swimming lessons.

While from a distance it looks like two people having a good time in the pool, eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted mischief beneath the surface.

In the viral video, a friend had cleverly positioned himself to block onlookers, adding to the mystery of what was really going on.

While some found the antics amusing, others were less forgiving, criticizing the pair for inappropriate behavior in a shared space.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST