Senator SIFUNA’s side chick from Kisumu, BARBARA MALOWA, unmasked even as he pretends to be a faithful husband (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 – ‘Sleuths’ have unmasked the woman alleged to be the secret lover of outspoken Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, despite his public image as a devoted family man.

According to sources, Sifuna is rumoured to be in an extra-marital affair with Barbara Malowa, a Kisumu-based lawyer who also serves as Secretary to the ODM Legal Committee.

Barbara, who runs her own law firm in Kisumu, is further alleged to be linked to shady dealings, including money laundering for County Governments.

This revelation paints a stark contrast to Sifuna’s carefully cultivated image as a principled leader who often showers praises on his wife in public while, allegedly, cheating behind closed doors.

Receipts and leaked details of the affair have sparked a heated debate online, with Kenyans questioning the double standards of leaders who preach morality while living double lives.

