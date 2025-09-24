Drama as a jilted wife calls out a woman for having an affair with her husband after wishing him a happy birthday on Facebook - “I have all the evidence”







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Facebook was set ablaze after a furious wife publicly confronted a woman she accused of having an affair with her husband.

The drama erupted after the woman casually posted a birthday message to the man, describing him as “a friend who’s more like a brother.”

But the man’s wife wasn’t having it.

She jumped into the comments and unleashed a scathing attack, accusing the woman of being her husband’s side chick.

According to the angry wife, she has “all the evidence” of their secret escapades, including alleged meet-ups that have been happening behind her back.

The embarrassing exchange quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of comments from netizens who were divided, some siding with the wife, while others claimed she had washed her dirty linen in public.

As the scandal continues to trend, screenshots of the heated confrontation have been widely shared across social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST