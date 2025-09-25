The young Somali man captured on camera stepping on the Kenyan flag at the Nyayo Stadium arrested - Identified as 17-year-old IBRAHIM HAIDAR YUSUF (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - 17 year old Ibrahim Haidar Yusuf, one of the individuals shown in the attached photo who was wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection with an incident involving the desecration of the Kenya's national flag has been arrested.

The incident took place on 20/09/2025 at Nyayo Stadium during a football match between Mogadishu City Club and Police FC where two individuals were captured on camera disrespecting the national flag, an act that is both unlawful and deeply offensive to the values we uphold as a nation.

Section 2B of The National Flag Emblem & Names Act, Cap 99 states that; Any person who shows disrespect, in speech, manner or writing, to or with reference to the National Anthem, or to any specified emblem, specified likeness or specified name, or any representation thereof, shall be guilty of an offence.

Efforts to arrest the remaining individual who is believed to be within the country are in place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST