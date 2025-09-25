ODM will support RUTO’s re-election bid in 2027 despite RAILA ODINGA’s recent remarks - “Take That to the Bank”







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kisumu Senator, Tom Ojienda, has declared that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will back President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, even as party leader Raila Odinga remains noncommittal about the party’s next move.

“In 2027, ODM will support William Ruto for the presidency.”

“That you can take to the bank,” Ojienda said on Citizen TV’s Daybreak program Thursday morning.

He cited the ten-point agenda anchoring the March 2025 political pact between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and the senior Government roles now held by ODM allies, as signs of a long-term partnership.

“The intention is to go in and remain in Government. ODM will remain in Government for a long, long time,” he said.

However, Raila Odinga recently hinted that ODM could still field its own presidential candidate in 2027.

Speaking during the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations on Monday, Odinga cautioned members against making premature declarations.

“Don’t commit the party to things not yet discussed.”

“Who told you ODM doesn’t have a candidate?” he said, adding that decisions would be made at the appropriate time.

Ojienda, nonetheless, expressed confidence that Odinga will ultimately support Ruto’s second-term bid, describing him as “a political figure who transforms, unites, and sees far.”

Despite Ojienda’s optimism, internal resistance is mounting.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and other senior members have threatened to exit the party if it endorses Ruto’s re-election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST