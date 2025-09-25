ODM will support RUTO’s re-election bid in 2027 despite RAILA ODINGA’s recent remarks - “Take That to the Bank”

Thursday, September
25, 2025 - Kisumu Senator, Tom Ojienda, has declared that the Orange
Democratic Movement (ODM) will back President William Ruto’s re-election in
2027, even as party leader Raila Odinga remains noncommittal about the party’s
next move.
“In 2027, ODM will support William Ruto for the presidency.”
“That you can take to the bank,” Ojienda said on Citizen
TV’s Daybreak program Thursday morning.
He cited the ten-point agenda anchoring the March 2025
political pact between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and the
senior Government roles now held by ODM allies, as signs of a long-term
partnership.
“The intention is to go in and remain in Government. ODM
will remain in Government for a long, long time,” he said.
However, Raila Odinga recently hinted that ODM could still
field its own presidential candidate in 2027.
Speaking during the party’s 20th anniversary
celebrations on Monday, Odinga cautioned members against making premature
declarations.
“Don’t commit the party to things not yet discussed.”
“Who told you ODM doesn’t have a candidate?” he said, adding
that decisions would be made at the appropriate time.
Ojienda, nonetheless, expressed confidence that Odinga will
ultimately support Ruto’s second-term bid, describing him as “a political
figure who transforms, unites, and sees far.”
Despite Ojienda’s optimism, internal resistance is mounting.
ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and other senior members
have threatened to exit the party if it endorses Ruto’s re-election.
