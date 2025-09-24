Tears as a young boy who was killed by his father over milk and bread in Bomet is laid to rest - Read the painful tribute (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - A dark cloud hung over Chebunyo, Bomet County, as thousands of mourners gathered to lay to rest Emmanuel, the 13-year-old boy whose tragic and brutal death has shaken the community.

Emmanuel’s life was cut short after he was allegedly strangled to death by his biological father following a dispute over bread and milk.

Reports indicate that the boy had consumed the food without permission, sparking the rage that led to his untimely death.

An emotional tribute in Emmanuel’s obituary has left many in tears, painting a heartbreaking picture of a young, playful soul who dreamed of a bright future, dreams now cruelly snatched away.

During the burial, grief-stricken relatives, neighbours, and local leaders wept openly as they mourned the boy’s innocence and condemned the heinous act.

The funeral quickly turned into a passionate call for justice, with leaders and villagers demanding that the suspect faces the full force of the law.

Emmanuel’s death has not only devastated his family but has also left the entire community reeling in pain and disbelief.

