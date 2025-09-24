Tamaa Ni Mbaya! Ksh 10,000 bribe lands Busia Land Registrar COLLINS LIYAYI in trouble as EACC officers arrest him (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), through its Western Regional Office, on Tuesday afternoon arrested Busia Land Registrar, Collins Aiela Liyayi, who demanded and received a bribe of Kes 10,000 from the complainant in order to release a title deed he had processed but withheld pending payment of the bribe as “release fees.”

He was arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission following investigations into multiple complaints from Busia residents that the Land Registrar has made it a routine to withhold titles processed for members of the public seeking services at the Lands Registry, after which he demands bribes in order to release them.

The suspect was escorted to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma where he was processed and later booked at Bungoma Police Station pending further processing today.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on bribery in public service delivery to improve access to quality services for all citizens.

The Commission will continue to scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting public institutions that provide essential services and are prone to bribery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST