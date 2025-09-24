Sad news after a parent collapsed and died upon learning her son was among suspects arrested over arson during the violent Litein Boys strike







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Tragedy has struck following the violent unrest at Litein Boys High School after a distraught parent collapsed and later died upon finding out that her son was among the students arrested for leading the chaos.

According to reports, the woman, who hails from Bomet County, went into shock after being informed that her son was in custody at Litein Police Station on suspicion of involvement in the arson attack and destruction of school property worth millions.

The devastated mother collapsed and was rushed to Tenwek Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

Sadly, doctors confirmed that she passed away shortly afterwards.

The heartbreaking incident has added a grim twist to the ongoing crisis at Litein Boys, where students recently staged a violent strike marked by theft, vandalism, and bizarre antics that have shocked the nation.

Leaders and education officials are now calling for calm as investigations and disciplinary action against the arrested students continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST