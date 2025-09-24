SNITCH! A phone snatcher leads police to the shop where he sells stolen phones in Dagoretti after arrest - Stolen phones recovered (PHOTO)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Officers from Thogoto Police Post today conducted an intelligence-led operation at Dagoretti Market following reports of rampant mobile phone snatching.

During the operation, one suspect was arrested and later led the officers to a shop in the DC area, where several suspected stolen phones were recovered.

The shop owner was also arrested in connection with the illegal trade.

Police confirmed that the two suspects are currently in custody pending processing and arraignment.

The recovered exhibits have been secured at the police facility as investigations continue.

The National Police Service (NPS) commended members of the public for volunteering crucial information that led to the successful operation, urging more citizens to work closely with security agencies to curb crime in their communities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST