Secrets of OSCAR SUDI’s bitter divorce with his second wife, ANN - She even took him to court







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s troubled marriage with his second wife, Ann, exposing a bitter divorce that eventually spilled into court.

According to insiders, Sudi and Ann’s once glamorous union quickly deteriorated, riddled with endless quarrels, mistrust and allegations of infidelity.

After the split, Ann, who hails from the Maasai community, reportedly dragged the MP to court in a heated battle over child custody.

In the end, Sudi is said to have won the case, securing custody of their children.

The ruling, sources claim, left Ann deeply frustrated.

But that was not the only drama.

Before the fallout, Ann allegedly stole a huge sum of money belonging to the legislator, with whispers suggesting the cash had been stashed in a safe.

Sharp-eyed observers have noticed that Sudi has been stepping out more frequently with his first wife.

The latest sighting was during a high-profile thanksgiving ceremony in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, fueling talk that the MP has chosen to lean fully on his first family after the messy breakup.

The divorce saga now adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding the wealthy lawmaker, whose personal life has become as talked-about as his politics.

