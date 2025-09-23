Secrets of OSCAR SUDI’s bitter divorce with his second wife, ANN - She even took him to court

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s
troubled marriage with his second wife, Ann, exposing a bitter divorce that
eventually spilled into court.
According to insiders, Sudi and Ann’s once glamorous union
quickly deteriorated, riddled with endless quarrels, mistrust and allegations
of infidelity.
After the split, Ann, who hails from the Maasai community,
reportedly dragged the MP to court in a heated battle over child custody.
In the end, Sudi is said to have won the case, securing
custody of their children.
The ruling, sources claim, left Ann deeply frustrated.
But that was not the only drama.
Before the fallout, Ann allegedly stole a huge sum of money
belonging to the legislator, with whispers suggesting the cash had been stashed
in a safe.
Sharp-eyed observers have noticed that Sudi has been
stepping out more frequently with his first wife.
The latest sighting was during a high-profile thanksgiving
ceremony in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, fueling talk that the MP has chosen to lean
fully on his first family after the messy breakup.
The divorce saga now adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding the wealthy lawmaker, whose personal life has become as talked-about as his politics.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments