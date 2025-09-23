OSCAR SUDI exposed as a notorious womanizer!! Insiders claim he has children with multiple LOVERS but praise him as generous

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has once again found himself at the
center of a storm, this time over his alleged reputation as a notorious
womanizer.
According to insiders, the outspoken legislator is said to
have fathered children with several women across the country, with fresh claims
emerging from women linked to him.
One of Sudi’s alleged lovers reached out to blogger Edgar
Obare, claiming that she is currently pregnant for the lawmaker.
The woman, who reportedly met Sudi at Cedars, a high-end
entertainment joint popular with politicians, insisted that he has been
providing for her generously.
Another source alleged that her cousin, who is seven months
pregnant, is also carrying Sudi’s child.
“He even helped her secure a job at the Kenya Revenue
Authority and has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy,” the source
revealed.
The whispers don’t end there.
An employee at Sudi’s upscale Timba XO Club in Eldoret
claimed the MP has a Kikuyu baby mama, whom he rewarded with a posh house in
Lavington after she gave birth to his son.
The same staffer further alleged that Sudi is romantically
involved with one of the club’s managers.
Insiders agree on one thing: while Sudi may have children
scattered across different households, he is described as a man who does not
shy away from his responsibilities.
“Sudi has kids everywhere. I know three girls who are
currently pregnant for him and they are all Kalenjins,” another informant said,
adding that the MP is known to provide financial support to his baby mamas.
See receipts.
