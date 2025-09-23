OSCAR SUDI exposed as a notorious womanizer!! Insiders claim he has children with multiple LOVERS but praise him as generous







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has once again found himself at the center of a storm, this time over his alleged reputation as a notorious womanizer.

According to insiders, the outspoken legislator is said to have fathered children with several women across the country, with fresh claims emerging from women linked to him.

One of Sudi’s alleged lovers reached out to blogger Edgar Obare, claiming that she is currently pregnant for the lawmaker.

The woman, who reportedly met Sudi at Cedars, a high-end entertainment joint popular with politicians, insisted that he has been providing for her generously.

Another source alleged that her cousin, who is seven months pregnant, is also carrying Sudi’s child.

“He even helped her secure a job at the Kenya Revenue Authority and has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy,” the source revealed.

The whispers don’t end there.

An employee at Sudi’s upscale Timba XO Club in Eldoret claimed the MP has a Kikuyu baby mama, whom he rewarded with a posh house in Lavington after she gave birth to his son.

The same staffer further alleged that Sudi is romantically involved with one of the club’s managers.

Insiders agree on one thing: while Sudi may have children scattered across different households, he is described as a man who does not shy away from his responsibilities.

“Sudi has kids everywhere. I know three girls who are currently pregnant for him and they are all Kalenjins,” another informant said, adding that the MP is known to provide financial support to his baby mamas.

See receipts.

