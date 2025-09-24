Family in shock after RUTO confirms death of Police Officer BENEDICT KABIRU, who went missing in Haiti - “I feel tortured”







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - The family of Benedict Kabiru, a Kenyan police officer deployed to Haiti, is reeling after President William Ruto publicly confirmed his death during a high-level meeting in New York.

Kabiru had been missing for over six months following a gang ambush in Port-au-Prince during an anti-gang operation.

Ruto named Kabiru among three officers who died in the line of duty, alongside Samuel Tompoi and Kennedy Nzuve.

The news devastated Kabiru’s mother, Jecinta, who had held onto hope after repeated assurances from top security officials that the search was ongoing.

“I feel tortured. They gave me hope, knowing the truth,” she said tearfully in an interview with Citizen TV.

She now demands the return of her son’s remains for burial, saying she cannot accept his death until she sees his body.

Kabiru disappeared on March 25th after his team’s vehicle was ambushed and trapped in a ditch believed to be dug by gangs.

While others escaped with injuries, Kabiru was taken by the assailants.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja confirmed that specialized teams were dispatched to locate him, but no updates were shared until Ruto’s announcement.

The family, who previously sued the Government for withholding information, is now demanding clarity on when Kabiru died and why they were kept in the dark.

The tragedy has sparked national debate on transparency, duty, and the emotional toll on families of officers serving abroad.

