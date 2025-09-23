Real Wealth! Flamboyant businessman POLYCAP OCHOLLA KAMILI flaunts his palatial village residence! He divorced his wife after she hired hit men to finish him (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Wealthy businessman Polycap Ocholla Kamili has set tongues wagging after flaunting his village residence, a palatial mansion that rivals some of the most luxurious homes in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

Kamili, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for the finer things in life, threw open the gates of his rural home in a grand fashion, drawing admiration and envy in equal measure.

Social media is awash with photos of the mansion’s sprawling compound, lush landscaping, and opulent finishings - a true testament to his deep pockets.

But beyond the glamour lies a darker chapter of his life.

He dramatically divorced his wife, Agnes, after uncovering a chilling plot.

In court papers, he alleged that Agnes hired hitmen to eliminate him, even going as far as withdrawing Sh1.2 million at KCB Naivas branch in Nyali to pay the killers.

Detectives pounced and arrested her as she allegedly tried to finalize the deal.

To make matters worse, Kamili further claimed that his ex-wife had previously attempted to poison him.

Today, free from the toxic marriage, the wealthy tycoon is living his best life - and his palatial home is proof enough.

See photos.

