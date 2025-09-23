Real Wealth! Flamboyant businessman POLYCAP OCHOLLA KAMILI flaunts his palatial village residence! He divorced his wife after she hired hit men to finish him (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Wealthy businessman
Polycap Ocholla Kamili has set tongues wagging after flaunting his village
residence, a palatial mansion that rivals some of the most luxurious homes in
Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.
Kamili, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for the
finer things in life, threw open the gates of his rural home in a grand
fashion, drawing admiration and envy in equal measure.
Social media is awash with photos of the mansion’s sprawling
compound, lush landscaping, and opulent finishings - a true testament to his
deep pockets.
But beyond the glamour lies a darker chapter of his life.
He dramatically divorced his wife, Agnes, after uncovering a
chilling plot.
In court papers, he alleged that Agnes hired hitmen to
eliminate him, even going as far as withdrawing Sh1.2 million at KCB Naivas
branch in Nyali to pay the killers.
Detectives pounced and arrested her as she allegedly tried
to finalize the deal.
To make matters worse, Kamili further claimed that his
ex-wife had previously attempted to poison him.
Today, free from the toxic marriage, the wealthy tycoon is
living his best life - and his palatial home is proof enough.
See photos.
