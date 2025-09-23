Newly-launched Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road is only admitting A-List LADIES - Those without class are locked out (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - The nightlife scene in Nairobi just got a major shake-up after the launch of the trendy Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road, but not everyone is welcome at this exclusive joint.

Sources reveal that the management has set strict entry rules, with only “A-list ladies” being admitted.

Women without a sense of class, fashion, or elegance are allegedly being turned away at the door by bouncers under strict instructions to keep the brand “premium.”

Photos circulating online show well-dressed ladies in glamorous outfits gracing the club.

Word on the street is that the owners want Al Capone Lounge to stand out from the competition by maintaining a high-end reputation – even if it means locking out those who don’t “fit the part.”

The move has divided opinion, with some praising the club for introducing standards, while others dismiss it as discrimination and pure clout-chasing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST