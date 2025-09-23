Drama as a daring man is arrested for stealing a police Land Cruiser (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man was dramatically arrested for stealing a police Land Cruiser from one of the local police stations.

According to reports, the suspect casually walked into the station compound, entered the official vehicle, and boldly drove off.

His joyride, however, was short-lived as officers quickly pursued and apprehended him.

A viral video shared on social media shows the man pinned to the ground by several police officers as shocked onlookers milled around the chaotic scene.

When interrogated, the suspect gave an unusual explanation.

He claimed he decided to steal the Land Cruiser after allegedly being assaulted by officers earlier.

He further argued that since the vehicle belongs to the Government, and by extension to the Kenyan people, he had every right to drive it as a taxpaying citizen.

The spectacle attracted a huge crowd that watched in disbelief as police wrestled the suspect into custody.

Watch the video.

Man arrested for stealing a police Land Cruiser pic.twitter.com/uAA3V4ejeg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST