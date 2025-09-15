PHOTO of BARNABAS OKETCH alias DJ JUNIOR, the young man who died while fighting with another man he found with his girlfriend at a lodging along Nairobi’s River Road area







Monday, September 15, 2025 - A 25-year-old man has died under tragic circumstances following a love triangle confrontation at a hotel in Nairobi’s central business district.

The deceased, identified as Barnabas Oketch Vola, also known by friends as DJ Junior, was found lifeless on the floor of a waiting room at Kirubros Hotel along Duruma Road on Saturday morning.

According to police records under OB 43/13/09/2025 at Kamukunji Police Station, Vola had gone to visit his girlfriend, Bilhah Nyaboke, who was staying on the fifth floor of the hotel.

On arrival, however, he reportedly found her in the company of another man.

What began as a bitter verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent fight between the two men.

The hotel’s night security guard, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene and managed to separate them.

Vola was then escorted to the hotel’s waiting room to calm down.

Hours later, he was discovered unresponsive on the floor.

Police officers were called in and confirmed his death.

Investigators say his body had a head injury, and it has since been taken to the city morgue pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST