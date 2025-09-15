Gifts, Money… and a Man? Actress JACKIE MATUBIA’s cheeky birthday wish list sets tongues wagging







Monday, September 15, 2025 - Actress Jackie Matubia has set tongues wagging with her bold and cheeky birthday wishlist.

Ahead of her September 16th celebration, she took to Instagram to share what she wants - and it’s far from the usual cake and candles.

“Tomorrow is actually my birthday, the 16th. So ukiniona, send gifts, send money, send a man,” she quipped.

Known for her unfiltered charm and candid storytelling, Jackie has never shied away from sharing her personal journey.

A single mother of two, she’s been vocal about the highs and lows of co-parenting, relationships, and balancing motherhood with her career.

Her birthday wish for a man wasn’t just playful - it was a reflection of her openness to love again.

Jackie recently revealed she’s ready to embrace romance, listing her dream partner as “tall, chocolate, with beards… maybe even a silver fox vibe.”

But beyond looks, she emphasized wanting someone who will “love, appreciate, respect, and adore” her.

From her breakout roles in Tahidi High and Zora to her growing influence as a content creator, Jackie continues to connect with fans through humor, honesty, and heart.

Her cheeky birthday post is just another reminder of why she remains one of Kenya’s most relatable and adored personalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST