He demolished my mother’s house - Comfort Homes CEO former staff and baby mama opens up on their troubled affair (VIDEO)







Monday, September 15, 2025 - A woman who once worked for Comfort Homes CEO, Ngari Kariuki, and later became his baby mama has gone public with revelations about their troubled affair.

Speaking in a candid TikTok video, the distraught woman accused Kariuki of demolishing her mother’s house after a bitter fallout in their affair.

She revealed that what began as an office romance quickly spiraled into a toxic entanglement, marred by betrayal, manipulation, and endless court battles.

Among the legal disputes is a child support case that continues to drag in court.

The woman also rubbished Kariuki’s claims that he had given her Ksh 2.5 million for the child’s upkeep, money she allegedly squandered, insisting that the allegations were nothing but malicious fabrications aimed at destroying her reputation.

“He has ruined my name to the extent that I have even lost my job,” she lamented in the emotional video.

Watch the full video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST