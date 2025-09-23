AMBER RAY’s husband, KENNEDY RAPUDO, shocks netizens after revealing the highest amount of money he has spent on a woman - "I've Never Been Broke"







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Kennedy Rapudo, the flamboyant businessman and husband to socialite, Amber Ray, has stirred online buzz after candidly revealing the jaw-dropping amount he once spent on a woman.

In an interview with content creator Mr Mombasa, Rapudo disclosed that his most extravagant gesture cost him between KSh 10 million and KSh 15 million.

“I think it was buying a house or a car, I don’t remember.”

“I’ve bought a woman a car,” he said, hinting that the lavish gift may have been for his wife.

When asked to describe Amber Ray in one word, Rapudo simply said, “She’s the love of my life.”

Beyond romance, Rapudo opened up about his financial journey, confidently stating, “I’ve never been broke.”

He also confirmed that the luxury car he was driving during the interview is worth around KSh 15 million.

Despite calls to join politics, Rapudo made it clear he has no interest in public office, preferring to focus on his business ventures.

He emphasized that discipline is the key to success:

“Everything you do takes discipline. As long as you're disciplined, everything will work on its own.”

Touching on celebrity life, Rapudo acknowledged that cheating is common but noted that public figures face greater scrutiny.

“There are a lot of eyes on you,” he said, adding that fame makes it harder to keep secrets.

His revelations have sparked widespread reactions, with netizens both stunned and intrigued by his unapologetic lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST