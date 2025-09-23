AMBER RAY’s husband, KENNEDY RAPUDO, shocks netizens after revealing the highest amount of money he has spent on a woman - "I've Never Been Broke"

Tuesday, September
23, 2025 - Kennedy Rapudo, the flamboyant businessman and husband to
socialite, Amber Ray, has stirred online buzz after candidly revealing the
jaw-dropping amount he once spent on a woman.
In an interview with content creator Mr Mombasa, Rapudo
disclosed that his most extravagant gesture cost him between KSh 10 million and
KSh 15 million.
“I think it was buying a house or a car, I don’t remember.”
“I’ve bought a woman a car,” he said, hinting that the
lavish gift may have been for his wife.
When asked to describe Amber Ray in one word, Rapudo simply
said, “She’s the love of my life.”
Beyond romance, Rapudo opened up about his financial
journey, confidently stating, “I’ve never been broke.”
He also confirmed that the luxury car he was driving during
the interview is worth around KSh 15 million.
Despite calls to join politics, Rapudo made it clear he has
no interest in public office, preferring to focus on his business ventures.
He emphasized that discipline is the key to success:
“Everything you do takes discipline. As long as you're
disciplined, everything will work on its own.”
Touching on celebrity life, Rapudo acknowledged that
cheating is common but noted that public figures face greater scrutiny.
“There are a lot of eyes on you,” he said, adding that fame
makes it harder to keep secrets.
His revelations have sparked widespread reactions, with
netizens both stunned and intrigued by his unapologetic lifestyle.
