Murang’a MCAs who refused State House invite visit GACHAGUA’s residence - Claim they rejected Ksh 300,000 bribe each (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded a section of members of the Murang’a County Assembly for what he termed as their integrity and firm stand against corruption.

Taking to his X account, Gachagua claimed that the Ward Representatives were offered a Ksh 300,000 bribe each to attend what he described as a “staged comedy session” at State House.

According to him, the event was meant to spread falsehoods and advance schemes to divide and betray the Mt. Kenya region.

“I want to salute the members of Murang’a County Assembly for their integrity and unwavering stand against corruption. They refused to accept a Ksh 300,000 bribe to attend a staged comedy session at State House, where falsehoods were peddled and schemes to divide and betray the mountain were orchestrated,” Gachagua said after hosting the MCAs at his residence.

He praised the MCAs for what he called their loyalty to the community, insisting that their decision demonstrated political maturity and commitment to protecting the interests of Mt. Kenya residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST