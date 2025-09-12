Notorious burglar, JONTE WA ZIMA, captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Kasarani (VIDEO)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - A man believed to be a notorious burglar, identified as Jonte wa Zima, has found himself in the spotlight after being captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Kasarani.

In the footage making rounds online, Jonte is seen scaling into the premises before skillfully forcing his way into one of the houses.

He is later spotted ransacking the apartment and making away with valuables.

Jonte has been terrorizing the area for months, with several break-in cases linked to him.

His daring style and repeated incidents have earned him notoriety among locals, who now live in fear of his return.

The latest CCTV evidence is expected to aid authorities in tracking him down, as calls mount for swift action to bring him to justice.

Notorious burglar, JONTE WA ZIMA, captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Kasarani pic.twitter.com/2wXKD2Wknp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2025

