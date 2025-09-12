Shocked Interior CS MURKOMEN addresses incident of drunk OCS at his forum - “It Is Not Normal”







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has expressed deep concern over the conduct of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Ntimaru Police Station, who attended the Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Migori while drunk.

Murkomen, visibly stunned by the officer’s behavior, described it as “not normal” and confirmed that the officer is undergoing a mental health assessment.

“It was unfortunate that the OCS came to yesterday’s meeting drunk.”

“I don’t think it is normal for someone to travel all the way from Ntimaru to meet the CS and Inspector General, only to show up intoxicated and sit in front,” Murkomen said during a press briefing on Friday.

The CS explained that the officer’s condition warranted immediate evaluation to determine whether the issue stemmed from mental health challenges or indiscipline.

If found to be a psychological concern, the officer will be rehabilitated and redeployed. Otherwise, disciplinary action will follow.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Murkomen invited the OCS to speak, having noticed his enthusiastic agreement with every issue raised.

Upon taking the microphone, the officer began listing challenges at his station, prompting Murkomen to question his sobriety.

The officer claimed he was suffering from the flu.

He was later arrested and taken to Suna East Police Station, where he was released after a few hours.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST