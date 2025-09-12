Shocked Interior CS MURKOMEN addresses incident of drunk OCS at his forum - “It Is Not Normal”

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Interior Cabinet
Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has expressed deep concern over the conduct of the
Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Ntimaru Police Station, who attended the Jukwaa
la Usalama forum in Migori while drunk.
Murkomen, visibly stunned by the officer’s behavior,
described it as “not normal” and confirmed that the officer is undergoing a
mental health assessment.
“It was unfortunate that the OCS came to yesterday’s meeting
drunk.”
“I don’t think it is normal for someone to travel all the
way from Ntimaru to meet the CS and Inspector General, only to show up
intoxicated and sit in front,” Murkomen said during a press briefing on Friday.
The CS explained that the officer’s condition warranted
immediate evaluation to determine whether the issue stemmed from mental health
challenges or indiscipline.
If found to be a psychological concern, the officer will be
rehabilitated and redeployed. Otherwise, disciplinary action will follow.
The incident occurred on Thursday when Murkomen invited the
OCS to speak, having noticed his enthusiastic agreement with every issue
raised.
Upon taking the microphone, the officer began listing
challenges at his station, prompting Murkomen to question his sobriety.
The officer claimed he was suffering from the flu.
He was later arrested and taken to Suna East Police Station,
where he was released after a few hours.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
