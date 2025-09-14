MUDAVADI’s son weds daughter of former GSU Commandant adversely mentioned in 2007/08 election violence in colorful ceremony (PHOTO)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - In a dazzling display of tradition and love, Moses Mudavadi, son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, tied the knot with his lover, Qillian Saiya, in a vibrant ceremony that lit up Malava, Kakamega County, on Saturday, September 13th.

The bride, daughter of former GSU Commandant William Atswenje Saiya and former Kakamega Senator, Naomi Masitsa Shiyonga, stunned in a mermaid-style gown adorned with turquoise, red, and metallic accents.

Moses opted for a regal dark blue traditional outfit with intricate embroidery.

The ceremony, held at the Saiya family home, drew a crowd of dignitaries including PS Beatrice Inyangala, PS Jane Imbunya and Vihiga Woman Rep, Beatrice Adagala.

Guests embraced the theme with a fusion of traditional and modern fashion, turning the event into a kaleidoscope of culture and elegance.

While the wedding was a celebration of unity, it also stirred quiet murmurs due to William Saiya’s controversial past.

He was adversely mentioned in discussions surrounding the 2007–08 post-election violence, particularly in Naivasha, where allegations of police complicity in ethnic attacks surfaced.

