Kenyan LADY washes family’s dirty linen in public - Claims her mother dated multiple men and one of them did the unthinkable to her (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after a young Kenyan woman went public with shocking allegations about her own family, leaving netizens stunned.

In a viral video, the lady accused her mother of openly dating multiple men when she was a teenager, claiming the situation not only brought shame to their household but also exposed her to unimaginable trauma.

She further alleges that one of her mother’s lovers went as far as doing the unthinkable to her, an ordeal she says has left her deeply scarred.

The disturbing revelations have divided opinions online, some sympathizing with the young woman for speaking out, while others accuse her of airing private family matters in public.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST