AMBER RAY’s bold claim!! No more bewitching nieces and nephews - We’re the aunties and uncles who uplift, not exploit!







Kenyan influencer Amber Ray is making waves online after boldly declaring that her generation of aunties and uncles will rewrite the script on how extended families treat younger relatives.

In a heartfelt post shared on Sunday, September 14th, 2025, Amberay called out long-standing cultural practices that have often placed nieces and nephews in vulnerable positions under the guise of “help.”

“We will be the first generation of aunties and uncles that doesn’t bewitch our own nieces and nephews,” she wrote.

“A generation that doesn’t ask our own nephews and nieces to come work as maids after high school in the name of helping them! Cheers to us.”

Her message resonated with many, striking a chord in communities where it’s been common for young girls to be sent to live with relatives post-school, only to end up as unpaid domestic workers.

Amber Ray’s stance signals a generational shift - one that prioritizes dignity, education, and genuine support over exploitation.

Her post isn’t just a declaration; it’s a rallying cry for modern aunties and uncles to uplift, not burden, the next generation.

