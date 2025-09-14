AMBER RAY’s bold claim!! No more bewitching nieces and nephews - We’re the aunties and uncles who uplift, not exploit!

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Kenyan influencer Amber Ray is making waves online after boldly declaring that her generation of aunties and uncles will rewrite the script on how extended families treat younger relatives.
In a heartfelt post shared on Sunday, September 14th,
2025, Amberay called out long-standing cultural practices that have often
placed nieces and nephews in vulnerable positions under the guise of “help.”
“We will be the first generation of aunties and uncles that
doesn’t bewitch our own nieces and nephews,” she wrote.
“A generation that doesn’t ask our own nephews and nieces to
come work as maids after high school in the name of helping them! Cheers to
us.”
Her message resonated with many, striking a chord in
communities where it’s been common for young girls to be sent to live with
relatives post-school, only to end up as unpaid domestic workers.
Amber Ray’s stance signals a generational shift - one that
prioritizes dignity, education, and genuine support over exploitation.
Her post isn’t just a declaration; it’s a rallying cry for
modern aunties and uncles to uplift, not burden, the next generation.
And judging by the reactions online, she’s not alone in this mission.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments