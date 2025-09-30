MOSES KURIA warns to Kenya’s political elite after Gen Zs unite for KALUMA BOY - “Smell the coffee wazee wenzangu”







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has issued a stern wake-up call to Kenya’s political elite following a powerful youth-led movement in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Thousands of young Kenyans rallied behind 17-year-old Vincent Kaluma, popularly known as “Kaluma Boy,” in a show of solidarity that unfolded without any political intervention.

Kuria, who previously served as an advisor to President William Ruto, described the mobilisation as “symptomatic of the new Republic,” highlighting Gen Z’s growing ability to organise independently.

“Smell the coffee wazee wenzangu,” he urged, warning that the youth have “moved on without us.”

He likened the political elite to a “spare wheel at the back of a Land Rover,” declaring, “We lost our deposit!”

Kaluma Boy’s story, shared through raw TikTok videos, captured national attention.

After his father suffered a stroke in August 2024, Kaluma took on caregiving duties, working on a tea farm to cover medical bills.

His authenticity resonated deeply with many online.

On September 28th, 2025, the digital support transformed into a real-world movement.

Thousands travelled to Othaya, flooding the town with buses and motorcycle crews to raise funds and deliver donations.

The event became a symbol of unity and grassroots power, with Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah praising the “real community vibes.”





