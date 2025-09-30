BUSTED!! DALLINGTON MUNGAI, a Senior Clerical Officer at Kericho Lands Registry arrested after collecting a Ksh 210,000 bribe to process 2 title deeds (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A senior officer at the Kericho Lands Registry, Dallington Mutai, is in trouble after he was nabbed with Ksh 210,000 in cash, money he allegedly solicited from the public to process two title deeds.

According to reports, Mutai was cornered in an operation mounted by anti-corruption officers after complaints were filed against him.

The complainants alleged that the officer had demanded a hefty bribe to facilitate the processing of land documents.

The cash was reportedly recovered during the sting, directly linking the registry officer to the illegal transaction.

The incident has once again cast the spotlight on rampant corruption within land offices across the country, with many Kenyans lamenting how title processing is often riddled with endless demands for bribes.

Mutai is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

Watch the video of his dramatic arrest.

Kericho Lands Registry officer Dallington Mutai is in trouble after being found with cash he allegedly solicited, Ksh 210,000, for processing two title deeds! pic.twitter.com/8cQugSw0px — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST