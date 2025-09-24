Massive destruction as goons attack Beryl’s Hospital in Kasipul - Facility owned by ODM aspirant NEWTON OGADA (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Tensions surrounding the ODM Party primaries in Kasipul boiled over into chaos after hired goons unleashed mayhem on Beryl’s Hospital, a private health facility owned by parliamentary aspirant, Hon. Newton Ogada.

The attackers descended on the hospital in broad daylight, leaving behind a trail of destruction that has sparked outrage among locals.

Windows were shattered, equipment vandalized, and terrified patients and staff were forced to scamper for safety as the violence spiraled out of control.

Hon. Ogada, one of the five aspirants battling for the ODM ticket in Kasipul, has condemned the incident, accusing his rivals of resorting to intimidation and violence instead of allowing a fair contest.

The violent scenes have further dented ODM’s image as its party primaries once again descend into lawlessness and political thuggery.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST