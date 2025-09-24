CCTV cameras capture thugs behind daylight house break-ins in Mwihoko - They move around in a private vehicle (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Residents of Mwihoko Estate are living in fear after a wave of daring daylight robberies hit the area.

In the latest incident, CCTV cameras captured a gang of thugs arriving at an apartment block in a private vehicle before staging a broad-daylight break-in.

The footage shows the suspects calmly gaining entry into the compound and breaking into one of the houses, from where they carted away several electronic items.

They later loaded the stolen goods into their getaway car and sped off without raising suspicion.

Locals say cases of burglary in Mwihoko have been on the rise in recent weeks and are now calling on police to move swiftly and nab the criminals before the situation gets out of hand.

CCTV cameras capture thugs behind daylight house break-ins in Mwihoko pic.twitter.com/Kgo6x9ve2L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST