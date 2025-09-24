A personal car belonging to Kasipul MP Aspirant, NEWTON OGADA, was destroyed by goons as ODM Kasipul primaries got violent (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Chaos rocked the ODM Kasipul parliamentary primaries after violence erupted between rival camps, leaving property destroyed and several people injured.
The personal car of Kasipul MP aspirant, Newton Ogada, was
badly vandalized by rowdy youths believed to be hired goons, as tensions boiled
over during the hotly contested exercise.
Photos from the scene show the aspirant’s vehicle with
smashed windows and extensive damage, as security officers struggled to contain
the escalating violence.
Witnesses say the melee was sparked by allegations of vote
rigging and irregularities, which saw supporters of rival candidates clash
openly at the polling centres.
See photos.
