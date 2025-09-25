Tragedy as DORCAS WANJIRU dies suddenly while preparing to take her children to school - Life is unpredictable (PHOTO)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - A family has been thrown into mourning after Dorcas Wanjiru, a mother of young children, died suddenly in her home.

According to reports, Dorcas woke up in good health, prepared breakfast, and woke her children for school.

After serving them tea, she decided to sit and wait as they finished eating so that she could escort them to school.

Tragically, as she sat watching her children, Dorcas collapsed and died on the spot, leaving her children in shock.

The sudden death has left relatives, friends, and neighbors devastated.

Many have described her as a loving and responsible mother who devoted her life to her family.

Social media users have also shared heartfelt condolences with the grieving family, urging others to stand with them during this painful moment.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST