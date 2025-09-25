Tragedy as DORCAS WANJIRU dies suddenly while preparing to take her children to school - Life is unpredictable (PHOTO)

Thursday, September
25, 2025 - A family has been thrown into mourning after Dorcas Wanjiru, a
mother of young children, died suddenly in her home.
According to reports, Dorcas woke up in good health,
prepared breakfast, and woke her children for school.
After serving them tea, she decided to sit and wait as they
finished eating so that she could escort them to school.
Tragically, as she sat watching her children, Dorcas
collapsed and died on the spot, leaving her children in shock.
The sudden death has left relatives, friends, and neighbors
devastated.
Many have described her as a loving and responsible mother
who devoted her life to her family.
Social media users have also shared heartfelt condolences
with the grieving family, urging others to stand with them during this painful
moment.
May her soul rest in peace.
