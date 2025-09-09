Heartbroken Nairobi Lady cries out after a ruthless man ghosted her immediately after raw ‘mechi - ‘Ogopa Kanairo’ (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Dating in Nairobi can be an extreme sport and Ms Miriti, a popular voice on X (formerly Twitter), is living proof.

In a candid post that quickly went viral, she shared her frustration after being ghosted by a man she thought was genuinely into her.

“Raw last week and ghosted this week, welcome to Nairobi,” she wrote, sparking a flurry of reactions.

While some netizens offered sympathy, others dove headfirst into speculation, suggesting that she may have played hard to get, or that the guy simply played the long game and dipped after scoring.

The tweet became instant meme fodder, with Nairobi’s dating scene once again under the spotlight for its unpredictability and character development.

Well, dating in Nairobi is not for the faint hearted.

See the post and reactions below.

