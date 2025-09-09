A popular LADY on X accused of being ‘chewed’ by a married man at an Airbnb in Westlands despite setting fake standards online - ‘Bwana ya Stacy’







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Drama has erupted on X after a popular lady, known for dishing out ‘high standards’ advice online, was exposed for secretly getting intimate with a married man at an Airbnb in Westlands.

The lady, who has often criticized women for “settling low” and parading themselves cheaply, is now the center of gossip after receipts surfaced alleging that she had a private encounter with Stacy’s husband, Tony.

According to a disgruntled whistleblower, Tony borrowed Ksh 3,000 from him on the day of the alleged escapades.

However, after the steamy rendezvous, Tony reportedly refused to refund the money, prompting the whistleblower to spill the tea.

He has since threatened to release full receipts to expose both Tony and the lady, a move that has left netizens eagerly waiting for more drama.

Check out the tweets and her photos.

