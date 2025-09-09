Popular content creator ESTHER KAZUNGU’s husband, KIBUNJA, accused of being a serial womanizer - A LADY reveals they had a ‘private encounter’ at a Safaricom event





Monday, September 8, 2025 - Popular content creator, Esther Kazungu, has been thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after her husband, Kibunja, a celebrated events emcee, was accused of being a serial womanizer.

A lady took to social media to spill the tea, alleging that Kibunja has been secretly involved with multiple women behind Esther’s back.

She went further to confess that she and Kibunja had a “private encounter” during a Safaricom-sponsored event, a revelation that has left netizens in shock.

To make matters worse, additional reports claim that Kibunja is a frequent visitor of infamous ‘dens’ in Kilimani, where he allegedly engages in secret escapades away from the public eye.

This comes as a shock to fans, as Kibunja and Esther often portray themselves as the perfect social media power couple, showering each other with love and endless PDAs in public.

But behind the scenes, it seems their marriage is hanging by a thread.

See the receipts sent to blogger Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST